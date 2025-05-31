Fire crews called out after heavy weather hits

Tree branches down on Doon St in Waverley after strong winds hit Dunedin overnight. Photo: Gregor Richardson

Firefighters have attended multiple weather callouts overnight as strong winds battered the lower South Island, including for fallen trees and roofs lifting off houses.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) said they had received 10 callouts in Invercargill since 2am on Saturday, and a few in Dunedin since 5am.

A strong wind warning was in force for southern Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island, Clutha and Dunedin until Saturday afternoon, where severe gale southwesterlies could gust up to 130kmh in exposed places.

MetService said the strongest winds were expected overnight on Friday and during Saturday morning.

Squally thunderstorms were also possible near the coast during Saturday morning.

It said the possible impact was damage to trees, powerlines, and unsecured structures.

Motorists were warned that driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

"Prepare your property by securing items that can be picked up by strong winds. Drive cautiously"

A wind warning was also in place for part of Hawke's Bay and the Tararua District until Saturday night.

The weather warnings follow a tornado in Hamilton on Thursday night that caused property damage including a trampoline lifted into powerlines, and a hailstorm that pelted Cambridge that afternoon.