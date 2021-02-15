Monday, 15 February 2021

'Absolutely gutted': Maniototo A&P Show cancelled over alert level move

    By Yvonne O'Hara
    The Maniototo A&P Show has been cancelled. Photo: ODT files
    The Maniototo A&P Show, scheduled for Wednesday, has been cancelled.

    Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.

    The situation was being assessed by the Government every 24 hours.

    Ms Smith said the organising committee met this morning to determine whether the show would be cancelled or moved to a later date.

    "We are absolutely gutted.

    "We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email today.''

