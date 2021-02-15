'Absolutely gutted': Maniototo A&P Show cancelled over alert level move

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Secretary Janine Smith said organisers made the tough decision to cancel the show after the Government moved the nation to Alert Level 2 and Auckland to Alert Level 3 on Sunday night.
- Here are the rules of alert level 3 and 2 lockdown
- Source of new Covid infections 'the big unknown' - epidemiologist
- NZ 'sitting duck, saved by luck' - Seymour slams Govt on lockdown
The situation was being assessed by the Government every 24 hours.
Ms Smith said the organising committee met this morning to determine whether the show would be cancelled or moved to a later date.
"We are absolutely gutted.
"We will be advising all our entrants, sponsors and trade exhibitors by email today.''