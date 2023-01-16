Bumper A&P show held in perfect conditions

After more than a century, the popularity of the Lake Hayes A&P Show is showing little sign of dwindling.

The 107th show was held in perfect conditions on Saturday at the Lake Hayes showgrounds, where thousands of people turned out to get their fill of fair-ground attractions, face paint, food and fun.

It was the first time the show had been held since 2021 — last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

Meila Iosefo (10), of Wallacetown, on Maxwelton Wonder Woman, during the 70 centimetre jumping pony showjumping class. PHOTOS: TRACEY ROXBURGH

On Saturday, there was barely a cloud in the sky, making the gazebos and tents popular hang-out spots from which to check out the action on the main stage and in the main ring where, along with a host of traditional equestrian classes, some new additions featured.

After the Grand Parade, which included Dames Jools and Lynda Topp, who performed two shows during the day, participants eagerly lined up for a new event in the main ring: hobby horsing.

Originating in Finland, where it is recognised as an official sport, the inaugural hobby horse class proved both competitive and popular, with representatives from Hato Hone St John, NZ Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) participating, along with about 10 others in the "open" class, designed for the young at heart.

Entrants compete in the "open" section of the inaugural hobby horse event at the Lake Hayes A&P Show.

Straddling wooden sticks with horse heads affixed — and, when they ran out, brooms or mops — entrants had to navigate several ground-height "jumps", while being judged on their conformation, technique, suitability and presentation.

While the Fenz representative, Arrowtown volunteer firefighter Todd Weeks, seemed to be running interference with other competitors — particularly targeting the police representative — it was St John’s Kaj Christensen whose flair with his imaginary horse earned him the bragging rights and the specially made red ribbon.

Lake County A&P Society president Pip Norton said about 4500 people attended the show, which was on par with attendance in previous years.

Penny Little leads her pet lamb, Buddy, around the ring during Saturday’s 107th Lake Hayes A&P Show Grand Parade.

However, traffic congestion and parking issues were much reduced thanks to many who opted to use public transport, bike or walk to the show grounds.

Waste was also hugely reduced as the show took its first steps to becoming waste-free within the next three years, thanks to sponsorship from Queenstown Airport.

Along with a "mug library", replacing takeaway coffee cups, DISHrupt, run by Sustainable Queenstown, brought in reusable plates and utensils.

Children pull a Jones Contracting Mack truck, left in neutral, during Saturday’s 107th Lake Hayes A&P Show.

Ms Norton said that had been "pretty amazing".

"Looking at the bins, the rubbish is just so much less than what it’s ever been before.

"We obviously had rubbish, but nowhere near as much as we’ve had before.

"DISHrupt were absolutely amazing ... and all of the food vendors were really on board to make it work.

"Obviously, we weren’t waste-free, but we’ve certainly reduced it ... and it’s great to be on track to be waste-free in three years’ time."

