Bumper A&P show held in perfect conditions

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
After more than a century, the popularity of the Lake Hayes A&P Show is showing little sign of dwindling.
The 107th show was held in perfect conditions on Saturday at the Lake Hayes showgrounds, where thousands of people turned out to get their fill of fair-ground attractions, face paint, food and fun.
It was the first time the show had been held since 2021 — last year’s event was cancelled due to Covid restrictions.
After the Grand Parade, which included Dames Jools and Lynda Topp, who performed two shows during the day, participants eagerly lined up for a new event in the main ring: hobby horsing.
Originating in Finland, where it is recognised as an official sport, the inaugural hobby horse class proved both competitive and popular, with representatives from Hato Hone St John, NZ Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) participating, along with about 10 others in the "open" class, designed for the young at heart.
While the Fenz representative, Arrowtown volunteer firefighter Todd Weeks, seemed to be running interference with other competitors — particularly targeting the police representative — it was St John’s Kaj Christensen whose flair with his imaginary horse earned him the bragging rights and the specially made red ribbon.
Lake County A&P Society president Pip Norton said about 4500 people attended the show, which was on par with attendance in previous years.
Waste was also hugely reduced as the show took its first steps to becoming waste-free within the next three years, thanks to sponsorship from Queenstown Airport.
Along with a "mug library", replacing takeaway coffee cups, DISHrupt, run by Sustainable Queenstown, brought in reusable plates and utensils.
"Looking at the bins, the rubbish is just so much less than what it’s ever been before.
"We obviously had rubbish, but nowhere near as much as we’ve had before.
"DISHrupt were absolutely amazing ... and all of the food vendors were really on board to make it work.
"Obviously, we weren’t waste-free, but we’ve certainly reduced it ... and it’s great to be on track to be waste-free in three years’ time."