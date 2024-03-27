Ballance Farm Environment awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Southland Finalists
Roslyn Downs is a 1034ha Glencoe dairy, sheep and beef operation led by brothers Jason and Quentin Miller, along with Jason’s son Andrew.
Their focus is on both financial and environmental stewardship so it continues to prosper into the future.
Philip and Katherine McCallum, and Briar Swanson, of Rockley Farm run a sheep, beef and dairy grazing operation at Balfour, including an Angus stud.
The property was originally owned by Kath’s parents and in 2020, the couple took full ownership and expanded it to include MCM Dairies Ltd.
Tracy and Steven Henderson, of Legendairies, a 515ha property at Awarua, are building on their extensive dairying experience as they realise the potential of the property’s land and infrastructure.
Most of their income is derived from the 215ha dairy farm that runs 600 cows while the balance comes from a 300ha support block used for wintering dairy cows and raising young stock including dairy and beef.
James and Tanya Goodwin’s Gore sheep farm has been in James’ family since 1969 with the original farm expanded by his parents to its current size of 770ha.
The Goodwins run 6500 breeding ewes, with 1500 replacement hoggets and 80 rams and they generally finish all-lambs on farm, plus do their own cultivation and spraying.
Mike and Kirsty Bodle’s over-arching goal at Hokonui dairy farm Braintra Farms is to achieve sustainable, consistent milk production while also creating a business that nurtures the personal growth of themselves, staff and other motivated young farmers.
Braintra Farms is a 439ha property that runs 700 cows plus supplies calves to local buyers.
Otago finalists
Justin Pigou, Neill Casey and Matt Hamilton, of Waitepeka, Pamu Farms, are always thinking ahead and planning for a sustainable future.
The 888ha self-contained dairy farm near Balclutha is owned by Pamu Farms of New Zealand. It is comprised of two dairy farms — Landsdown and Dunns — and Waitepeka dairy support farm.
The 120ha Northburn vineyard, near Cromwell, is managed by Mark Naismith and winemaker Dave Sutton.
Since 2015, it has been transformed from dryland sheep country to an irrigated vineyard surrounded by large areas of native plants.
Tim Paulin is a third-generation orchardist whose family has been growing fruit in Central Otago for more than 100 years.
At 3 Kings Cherries, he is combining his skills with those of his shareholders to deliver a well-rounded business that exports cherries to Taiwan and China, with other global markets taking smaller amounts.
Lyndon and Jade McNab are third-generation family farmers, running Lochindorb Run in South Otago which was originally bought by Lyndon’s grandfather in 1953.
Lyndon and Jade operate a sheep and beef, breeding and finishing operation across the 3,239ha property, running 6200 sheep and about 700 beef cows.
Forest Lodge Orchard, owned by Mike and Rebecca Casey and Euan and Rachel White, is a 6ha cherry production business near Cromwell which has planted 1650 trees per hectare by following the upright fruiting offshoot trained system.
The owners’ drive to develop a premium cherry orchard is equally balanced with their desire to be sustainable.
Angus Barr and Tara Dwyer have been managing The Wandle, in the Strath Taieri, since 2020 and are focused on producing quality over quantity while caring for the land.
The sheep and cattle breeding and finishing operation uses a flexible cropping and regrassing system and the 2550ha property features 700ha of irrigated land, along with 500ha of tussock country on the Rock and Pillar Range conservation area.