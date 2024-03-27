Ballance Farm Environment awards

Roslyn Downs’ (from left), Andrew, Rachel, Jocelyn and Jason Miller, Chris Henderson (contract sharemilker) and Eleanor and Quinten Miller.

Roslyn Downs is a 1034ha Glencoe dairy, sheep and beef operation led by brothers Jason and Quentin Miller, along with Jason’s son Andrew.

Their focus is on both financial and environmental stewardship so it continues to prosper into the future.

Rockley Farm‘s Philip and Katherine McCallum, and Briar Swanson. Philip and Katherine McCallum, and Briar Swanson, of Rockley Farm run a sheep, beef and dairy grazing operation at Balfour, including an Angus stud.

The property was originally owned by Kath’s parents and in 2020, the couple took full ownership and expanded it to include MCM Dairies Ltd.