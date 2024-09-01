Residents' fears as pet cats go missing

Pippa went missing on July 15 and her owners feel for the wellbeing of other cats in the Wallacetown community. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Residents of Wallacetown in Southland are worried about the wellbeing of their beloved cats.

They say cats are going missing, leaving no trace, or returning to their homes with severe injuries.

One resident, who asked to be identified only as Mel due to fears for her safety, said she understood about 10 cats had gone missing in the area, near Inverrcargill, recently.

Her own cat, 20-month-old Pippa, was one of them.

She said the last time she had seen her was about lunchtime on July 15.

"Pippa was a full-on cat; she was a Balinese-Japanese cross. She would always be over at the neighbours greeting them when they come home from work and was quite well known around Wallacetown.

"We went door knocking, went to the cemetery, walked around — we did that for probably two or three weeks, just every chance we could get.

"But nobody saw her or [knew] what has happened to her."

Then, four days later, two young cats from her neighbourhood also went missing.

Mel and her neighbour went door-knocking and posted photos on animal advocate groups' social media — with no results.

"Three cats missing in two households, in two weeks, and no-one’s seen them — so there’s something definitely going on."

They reported the matter to police and the SPCA and started to hear stories around town of cats returning home severely injured, sometimes with low-power gun wounds.

"I don’t get it — talk to your neighbours if their animals are annoying you ... just to have that opportunity to change the behaviour of the cat.

"We haven’t had that opportunity — if I knew that she was annoying someone I would have dealt with the fence a bit more or locked her inside.

"Actually, I’ve been hearing really nice stories about her so the whole situation is frustrating."

She encouraged people to speak out and to ask that people keep an eye on their pets.

While she missed Pippa every day, she did not have the confidence to get another cat.

"I don’t know if I can go through this all again or if I do, it would need to be locked inside.

"We’re all supposed to be living together and safe in this community so it is very sad what is happening."

Otatara - Animals Matter and Furever Homes posted a message on their social media saying they had been contacted regarding cats going missing in Wallacetown and some had been returning with severe injuries.

The post received about 100 comments with people concerned about the situation.

"If you see anything suspicious or have any information regarding these missing cats, please urgently contact the SPCA and/or NZ Police."

A police spokeswoman said they had received one report of a missing cat recently and one of a historical nature.

Any reports to police would be looked into, and any evidence and lines of inquiry assessed, she said.

"The Wallacetown matter has been investigated and informants spoken to by police. However, unfortunately there is no evidence to support further investigation in this matter.

"Police encourage residents to continue to report any concerns to both police and SPCA."