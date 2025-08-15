Free meal lightens the load for farmers

More than 100 people from the Western Southland farming community enjoy a free home cooked meal and a break from calving on Tuesday night. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

Working a 14-hour day that starts at 5am can mean preparing an evening meal is low on the priority list.

Otautau Connect New Life Church leadership and volunteers served 101 meals to the farming community on Tuesday night, to lighten the load of the annual calving and lambing season.

In true Southernman fashion, Otautau Connect leader Abe DeWold prepares the mashed potatoes with the aid of an electric drill with a beater attachment for the 100 guests expected at a community meal for the farming community.

Dairy farmers and church leaders Anita and Abe DeWold said the twocourse meal was available to whoever wanted one — no matter what condition the farmer arrived in.

Leftovers were also secured into takeaway dishes and tucked under the arm for an easy meal the next day.

Almost all of the two-course meal was made from locally produced and donated ingredients.

Meatballs, mashed potatoes, swede, carrots and peas were served up for the main course. While apple and rhubarb crumble was served with custard and ice cream for dessert.

The DeWolds donated the fresh whole milk for the custard.

"It was only about 20 minutes old before we made the custard — it doesn’t come much fresher," Mr DeWold said.

Christian and Marianne Roxas said August and September was the hardest part of the year for dairy farmers because it was calving time.

The couple both worked long hours and were happy to sit down to a homecooked meal on Tuesday night and connect with other farmers.

Meeting other farmers over a meal provided the opportunity to share, problem solve and learn, but busy onfarm schedules during calving did not always open a space for that to happen, Mr Roxas said.

Isla Bank farmers Brian and Deirdre Williams said they came along to the meals last year and they became a source of light to many of the district’s farmers during an exceptionally wet season that created a plague of high calf and lamb losses.

Farmers’ morale was very low throughout the province, Mrs Williams said.

Tyron and Rebekah Bevan chat with Toni Auld (right) before heading home with leftover takeaway meals.

"It was very wet, we just had rain after rain, after rain. Cows were slogging around the mud, and we couldn’t do anything. No matter what paddock you put them in it, was wet."

The cold and wet led to more calf deaths, she said.

"Unless you’re Johnny on the spot, they got hypothermia and died as they came out. But you can’t be there 24-7 because you burn out.

"It’s just so depressing. You’re doing all this work and seeing your dead calves and cows . . . you’re seeing your livelihoods just going out the back door — it’s beyond your control because it’s all weather.

"So having a meal like this where you just get to hang out a bit, with people, everybody’s in the same boat."

While the goal was to attend each week the meal was offered, it might not always be possible, Mrs Williams said.

"Your animals must come first. Especially at this time of year. You must give them priority."

Mr Williams said he thought the meals also showed how much the farmers in the region were appreciated. "You’re not just on your own."