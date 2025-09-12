Woolly thinking wins premier prize

Myross Bush School pupils William Crosbie (left) and Miller Rutledge were awarded the NZAS Premier Science Award for their project “Wool it Burn” at the 2025 NZAS Southland Science and Technology Fair. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A talented pair of Myross Bush School students were the overall winners at the New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter (NZAS) Southland Science & Technology Fair last week.

William Crosbie and Miller Rutledge received the NZAS Premier Science Award for their project "Wool it Burn?" at the prizegiving ceremony at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club last Friday.

Their winning project tested the relative combustibility of a selection of natural and synthetic products involved in building and decoration of houses.

They also won awards for excellence in science (year 5-6) and claimed a gold award for science and technology.

More wins for the school were earned by another duo, James Breetzke and Daniel Masters, who received awards for excellence in technology (year 5-6), health and safety and a gold award for their project "Cone Zone", an environmentally friendly alternative to plastic road cones that are compact and portable.

This year, 131 exhibits by 186 students from 17 Southland schools were entered in the fair.

In total, 159 prizes were awarded, including 33 special prizes from sponsors and 10 major prizes from NZAS. — Allied Media