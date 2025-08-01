Engagement levels positive

Jaimee Thompson, of Rio Tinto, gets Peter Mahia, 16, of Ma ¯ruawai College, into protective gear at CareerFest Southland at ILT Stadium Southland last week. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Hundreds of secondary school students made their way around a range of interactive displays during last week’s Southland CareerFest.

The regional career exploration event had students and job-seekers connect with various industries from throughout Southland.

The event at ILT Stadium Southland drew 50 exhibitors from across Southland, including education providers, industry training organisations, government agencies and the business sector.

Great South Southland youth futures team manager Renata Gill said there was a positive level of engagement from both schools and the employers.

"We’ve just had an incredible response so far from the schools in Southland, which shows the importance of an event like CareerFest.

"What has been so fantastic is how enthusiastic and passionate the exhibitors have been, in sharing their own journeys and experiences [with] the young people," Ms Gill said.

Aquaculture New Zealand, Fonterra and Rio Tinto were some of the exhibitors promoting the career opportunities they offered.

Rio Tinto New Zealand’s Aluminium Smelter superintendent contract manager Jaimee Thompson said being an internationally-known business had helped with engaging the interest of the students and the public.

"We are known as aglobal business, so that has helped with people being interested in what we have to offer," Ms Thompson said.

"We provide different training pathways for various roles such as the electrical industry, machinery or driving.

"I started at the company seven years ago and am part of a massive growth in females working here over the last few years."