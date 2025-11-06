Conservation, hunting efforts recognised

Roy Sloan with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at last week’s investiture ceremony in Dunedin. PHOTO: GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Winton’s Roy Sloan was presented with his MNZM honour at an investiture ceremony in Dunedin last week.

Mr Sloan was recognised for his services to conservation and game hunting, particularly through his work with the Fiordland Wapiti Foundation (FWF) since 2005.

He was president of the organisation from 2012-22 and is its general manager.

Mr Sloan has worked to preserve and maintain the Fiordland wapiti deer as a high-quality, low-quantity hunting resource while preserving Fiordland’s native flora and fauna.

When his honour was announced earlier this year, Mr Sloan said he believed when awards were given out, they were usually based on achievements by a group of people.

"I guess my award should be for having the ability to keep good people around me to make these things work."

Wapiti were released into Fiordland 120 years ago and their management produced a low number of quality trophy wapiti while protecting native species.

The FWF has been instrumental in preserving the whio and other native birds through this programme.

"The trick is keeping the national park in such a good state that we can have our cake and eat it too."

A FWF and WithWild partnership provided venison to New Zealand restaurants and an additional 18 tonnes of wapiti venison to foodbanks during Covid-19.

