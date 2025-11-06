Tour of Southland organisers find new January dates

The peloton makes its way over the gravel hill climb at Glenure during stage two of an earlier running of the SBS Bank Tour of Southland. PHOTO: FILE

SBS Bank Tour of Southland organisers have found a new date for the event.

The tour was scheduled for later this month but in the aftermath of strong winds and the declaration of a state of emergency in Southland the race was postponed.

Two days later Cycling Southland announced the 69th running of the event will be held in January.

A number of factors were taken into account including accommodation availability, the international cycling calendar, other major Southland events and traffic management planning, all of which needed to align to make the event viable.

Cycling Southland president Julian Ineson said the organisation was acutely aware of the importance of providing clarity to teams and stakeholders as early as possible.

"Teams, sponsors, and volunteers all rely on certainty to plan their involvement and we wanted to ensure that any decision was made with both care and urgency.

"The tour is an integral part of the Southland sporting calendar, and we’re committed to delivering another outstanding event in 2026."

Tour director Waine Harding said he was pleased that an alternative solution had been found to allow the tour to proceed.

"The Tour of Southland holds a special place in New Zealand cycling and it was important to explore every possible option to keep the event on the calendar.

"I’m delighted we’ve been able to find a pathway forward that supports riders, teams and the wider Southland community."

SBS Bank chief executive Mark McLean said it was great to have the tour re-scheduled so quickly, giving certainty to all involved.

The week of racing begins with the Criterium Championships throughout the streets of Invercargill on January 17.