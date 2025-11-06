Consent puts cycle trail closer

A cycle trail connecting two Fiordland towns is one step closer to completion.

Fiordland Trails Trust has gained consent to construct a new 5.4km section of its Lake2Lake Trail, solving an issue which necessitates riders having to cycle on State Highway 95 between Balloon Loop and Supply Bay Rd.

Trust chairman David Boniface said his group was uncomfortable with that arrangement, and settled on a compromise for the new section of track after a preferred route through the national park faced challenges.

"Our trail numbers have grown so incredibly in the last five years, particularly since Covid, that we just needed to press on, so we have."

Once complete, the Te Anau to Manapouri route will feature about 30km of uninterrupted off-road cycling.

But the required work also comes with a big bill, and the trust is now gearing up to raise $600,000 for the new section.

Mr Boniface said the figure was a large hurdle because the trust was not able to borrow money, but a team was "beavering away" with a goal of starting construction in 2026-27.

The trust was "very thrilled" to gain a non-notifiable consent, — something it achieved through the support of affected parties such as the Department of Conservation, Fish & Game and Te Ao Mārama, he said.

• LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air