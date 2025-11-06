Eade promoted to Stags head coach

Scott Eade has been appointed head coach of the Southland Stags for the 2026 season. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Rugby Southland has confirmed the coaching structure for the Southland Stags for the 2026 NPC season and beyond.

Following a review of the 2025 campaign, Rugby Southland will transition from the existing co-coach model to a head coach structure. This change is designed to strengthen leadership alignment and ensure greater continuity and clarity across all performance areas.

Scott Eade, who has served as assistant coach in charge of defence during the 2025 NPC, has been appointed head coach. He will lead a coaching team consisting of three in-season assistant coaches and one technical adviser.

"It’s a privilege and honour to be given the opportunity to lead this team forward," Eade said in a statement.

"Being a Southlander who has pulled on the jersey and been involved in the organisation, this province has given me so much over the years.

"Our fan base and community support are the best in the country — it’s a non-negotiable that we reflect that spirit and pride every time we are amongst our community. That spirit and pride flows on to the field, delivering performances that our people are consistently proud of."

Rugby Southland chief executive Hua Tamariki said the decision followed an extensive review involving senior players, coaching staff and support personnel from the 2025 season.

"We had some real honesty from everyone we engaged with, and there were consistent themes that emerged, with one of those being a clear preference to adopt a head coach model moving forward."

On Eade’s appointment, Tamariki added: "First and foremost, Scott is a great human and a true Southlander. We are excited and proud to bring him into the head coach role to build upon the foundations set by Matt, James, and Nathan over the last three years.

"Scott brings a high level of capacity, resilience and strategic thinking to the role — matched only by the deep care he has for the team, our players, and our organisation."

Eade joined the Stags as assistant coach ahead of the 2025 NPC and brings valuable experience from a full campaign in the coaching box. Many of the players he previously identified and worked closely with as pathways manager at Rugby Southland are now entering the Stags environment, and this pathway will continue as more players reach NPC standard.

Outside of the NPC, Eade will also serve as head of performance at Rugby Southland, overseeing a restructured high-performance offseason programme. — Allied Media