Grass karters deliver another win

The Northern Southland College team that won the Otago Southland Grass Kart Challenge are (from left) Liam McLeay, 16, Nuran Ramanayake Arachchilage, Charlie Soper, both 17, Sam Butler, 16, Jess Duthie, 17, Lori Bradley, 18, Kate Stalker, 17, Luca Duthie, 13, Dylan Thomas, 18, and teacher Mike Dixon. PHOTOS: BRUCE LEE

It might require a large dollop of poetic license to claim this but Postman Pat’s black and white cat Jess is part of a winning grass kart team.

A stuffed toy replica of Jess was attached to a Northern Southland College Postman Pat-themed entry at the Otago Southland Grass Kart Challenge.

The college won the challenge and five of the six trophies on offer.

The competition was held at Central Southland College in Winton earlier this month.

The college is the best performing school in the challenge, having won the event more than 10 times since its inception in 2007.

Teams were judged on items that included the construction, appearance, record-keeping and performance of the kart.

There is also a trophy for the relay winner.

Teacher in charge Mike Dixon said it was pleasing to regain the trophies after missing out last year.

"I’m stoked that they did so well.

The Northern Southland College Otago Southland Grass Kart Challenge entry was based on the television character Postman Pat who drove a red Royal Mail van.

"We’ve had a good run."

Unlike other schools where students earned NCEA credits, those wanting to take part in the challenge completed the project out of school hours.

"Our guys literally choose to do it because they want to have fun and play and build a kart."

The bodywork of the kart comprising television character Postman Pat’s red Royal Mail van was taken off for the racing segment of the competition.

"We could race with it on, it would drive, but it’s really hard to get in and out fast."

It took about 240 hours of work for the grass kart to be finished.

Twelve students started the project but four found jobs and left school during the year.

Four students were intending to be part of next year’s team.

"They’re already planning and voicing what’s going to happen and how they’re going to do it and how it’s going to be set up."

The challenge was co-ordinated by Southern Group Training general manager Glenys McKenzie, of Invercargill.