Winton gearing up for big race day

Blair Orange, New Zealand’s representative in the World Drivers Championship 25. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

One of the biggest international events to ever come to Winton is set to take place at Central Southland Raceway on Sunday.

Ten of the world’s best harness racing drivers descend on the town on that day to fight out the fifth of six rounds of the World Drivers Championship 25.

The drivers come from Italy, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, Canada, Sweden, Germany, France, Finland and, of course, New Zealand — represented by seven-time New Zealand champion Blair Orange.

Orange is rated as favourite by many of the other competitors, home advantage being a factor in that favouritism. However, luck will play a big part for all the drivers, with drives in the championship heats decided by draw.

Rick Ebbinge, of the Netherlands, has won the last two World Drivers Championships and this year the Dutch representative is Jasp Van Rijn. While he has 900 career wins, Van Rijn has never raced with pacers before, only trotters, so has a big learning curve ahead. Pierre Vercruysse, of France, the 2013 champion, is among the field, while 2017 champion, Canada’s James MacDonald, is also in the lineup and has driven 4087 career winners.

Gary Hall jun, of Australia, will be a familiar name to many Kiwis, having reined 4171 winners and driven in New Zealand many times before.

Completing the field are 22-year-old Brett Beckworth (USA), Santtu Raitala (Finland), Michael Nimczyk (Germany), Giampaolo Minnnuci (Italy) and Mats Djuse, of Sweden, whose biggest win came in the Copenhagen Cup.

Racing will start at noon on the day, with a full day of races highlighted by four World Driver Championship heats.

Drivers are matched to horses in each heat through a random draw, ensuring a level playing field, and points are awarded based on race finishes.

— Allied Media