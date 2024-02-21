Chance to nominate dairy women for award

Dairy Woman of the Year Award applications and nominations close soon.

Dairy Women’s Network chief executive Jules Benton said the award was in its 13th year.

The recipient will receive a scholarship to the Kellogg Rural Leadership Programme.

She encouraged dairy women to put themselves forward for the award. "You can either be nominated or apply yourself."

The award and leadership programme opportunity includes programme fees, travel, accommodation, mentoring and access to the Dairy Women’s Network and Fonterra platforms to share research.

Applications and nominations for the Dairy Women’s Network’s Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year Award close on February 29.