An endless summer of driving tractors

Armstrong Contractors tractor driver Sam Reed, of England, is working his second season in the Maniototo including a lucerne paddock in a New Holland T6050 in Becks. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A farm worker is having an endless summer by switching hemispheres.

"I’m chasing the sunshine," Englishman Sam Reed, said, standing in a lucerne paddock in the Maniototo last week.

The 23-year-old left school at the age of 16 to work on his family farm in South Northumberland

About a year before leaving school, he was diagnosed with bone cancer in his cheek bone. He has been in remission for nearly four years.

Stock on the family farm in North East England included about 1000 ewes and a 100 cow suckling herd.

The Limousin-Friesian calves were taken off their mothers at 10 months old to sell at market.

In England, friends often told him stories about their working holidays for agricultural contractors in the South Island.

"They highly recommended it."

He applied for jobs across the South Island and Maniototo farmer and contractor James Armstrong responded.

"The rest is history."

He first worked for Mr Armstrong between November 2022 and March last year, driving tractors for his contracting business and working on his 360ha sheep and beef farm in Becks.

Contracting work was plentiful during the warmer months in New Zealand when it was colder and quieter on the home farm in England.

When the contracting season was slowing down on the Maniototo, he returned to his home farm for spring lambing and the summer harvest.

Mr Reed returned to the Maniototo to work a second season for Mr Armstrong in November last year.

"My friends told me working in New Zealand was one of the best things they’ve done and I agree with them."

Rearing livestock was his "passion" and he enjoyed driving tractors.

"I do like my tractor work, probably because I’m young and daft and they are big machines."

His work visa would allow him to return to work a third season in New Zealand.

The long-term plan was to work on the family farm in England.

"From day dot, all I’ve wanted to do is be on the farm at home."

Off farm activities on the Maniototo included mixing with locals at the pub and supporting his football team Newcastle United.

"I spend a bit of time in the pub — I’m not going to lie — and I’m well into soccer."

The major difference in farming between the two countries was New Zealand was "more intensive".

English farmers received government subsidies, unlike their New Zealand counterparts.

"Subsidies are disappearing in England and farming is going to change a lot in the next ten years."

Subsidies helped but farmers became better operators when they did not have them available, he said.

"There are people who just farm for the subsidies — they are getting money for not doing a lot."

Mr Armstrong said he employs staff in the summer months to run four tractors and a truck.

Mr Reed returning each season was great because he did not have to train him, as he knew the operation.

"We like him coming back."