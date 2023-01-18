Families enjoy raspberry picking

Picking raspberries at Outram Berry Farm on Tuesday evening last week are Sheri Divers and her sons Michael (2, left) and Jack (5), of Port Chalmers, Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Farm owner Alex Cunningham said the raspberry harvest on the 2ha farm this season was solely pick-your-own, drawing people from the region.

The first day the public got to pick their own raspberries was Boxing Day and 130kg was harvested, she said.

About 150kg of raspberries were harvested in two hours at the next open day.

"It’s been great."

A new shed, including retail space, was being built on the farm, on State Highway 87 between Mosgiel and Outram.

A decision was pending if the shop would sell ice-cream containing fruit from the farm, similar to the previous farm owners.

"We will see — it is a work in progress."