Vineyards win gold in top awards

Ata Mara co-owner Janiene Bayliss was delighted when the vineyard's 2015 pinot noir won a gold medal in the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards. Photo: SRL Files

Six Central Otago vineyards have won gold medals in one of the most prestigious competitions in the world, the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Judging was carried out by 280 judges, who blind-tasted nearly 17,000 wines from all over the world.

Fifty Best in Show medals, as well as 148 platinum and 480 gold medals were awarded.

Ata Mara, of Cromwell, won gold for its 2015 pinot noir.

Ceres, of Bannockburn, won gold for its 2018 Swansong Pinot Gris as did Domain Road Vineyard, also of Bannockburn, for its 2017 Defiance Chardonnay.

Grasshopper Rock, of Earnscleugh, Alexandra, won a gold for its 2017 pinot noir.

Wild Earth, of Bannockburn, won gold for its 2016 pinot noir and so did Wooing Tree, of Cromwell, for its 2017 pinot noir.

Ata Mara co-owner Janiene Bayliss said when she and the other winners heard the news a couple of weeks ago, she was ''pretty excited''.

''It is all about the best of the best,'' she said.

''It is the biggest wine-judging event in the world and has been going for 16 years.

''There were entries from 92 countries and out of 16,500 wines, 480 got gold.''

The judging required extensive logistical planning, entries being broken up by region and country.

''They go through pretty quickly, ranking them and doing the tasting.

''As soon as they think something is not up to par, they move on.''

Ata Mara won a platinum medal in the same competition for its riesling a couple of years ago.

''It received a perfect score.''

Central Otago pinot noirs tended to be very elegant wines, more expressive and of a different style from European wines.