Huge response to Year of the Farmer

ODT business editor Sally Rae has been overwhelmed by the quality and volume of nominations for Year of the Farmer. Photo: ODT Files

The Otago Daily Times and Rural Life have been overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm for the 2023 Year of the Farmer initiative, which celebrates the South Island’s food and fibre producing champions.

ODT business editor Sally Rae said screeds of nominations were received, covering the length of the South Island, and they made for heart-warming reading.

‘‘They reflected exactly why we implemented this initiative; to showcase the work of farmers to create an environmentally, economically and socially sustainable future while also making a positive contribution to their rural communities.’’

The nominations had been narrowed down to 52 — representing the weeks of the year — and they will be profiled by Ms Rae and her team of rural journalists in a special publication, to be published on August 30, she said.

A judging panel would select the five finalists.

The panel comprises Ms Rae, 2018 Dairy Woman of the Year, rural women’s mental health advocate and Southland dairy farmer Loshni Manikam, media personality and Central Otago farmer Matt Chisholm and a representative from environmental consultancy Landpro.

Those finalists would then be profiled at length, each week, in the Otago Daily Times before one outstanding rural champion is named as the winner of the Year of the Farmer in October.

The winner will receive a prize pack valued at $10,000, including a special Wanaka experience in conjunction with the Wanaka A& P Association. Speight's has also come to the party — literally — and would provide a Community Shout for the winner, while Silver Fern Farms would be cranking up the barbecue.

Beef + Lamb NZ has also come on board as sponsors in association with the Southern South Island Farmer Council.