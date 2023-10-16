Interest in land, water plan pleases ORC

Richard Saunders. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Suggested limits to the number of cows per hectare on dairy farms is among the "key issues" raised at land and water plan consultation under way, Otago Regional Council chief executive Richard Saunders says.

Mr Saunders said those who had attended council drop-in sessions across the region over the past several weeks were "well-prepared and ready to have their say" on the council’s draft plan.

"The key issues that people are concerned about are the area-specific rules in those areas where we have proposed additional draft rules to achieve the environmental outcomes," Mr Saunders said in an emailed response to Otago Daily Times questions.

"Some of those rules proposed are around setbacks from water bodies for various farming activities, and more specifically for dairy operations, the suggested limits on the number of cows per hectare, and the suggested restrictions on the amount of nitrogen fertiliser used per hectare."

He was pleased with the "really good numbers" that had attended each community session.

There had been about 45 people at Oamaru, 20 in Dunedin, 22 in Owaka, 44 in Balclutha, 40 in Ranfurly and 30 in Mosgiel at sessions dating back to the middle of September, he said.

At the latest online session hosted by the council, 50 people joined the meeting, he said.

Mr Saunders said attendees were asking questions about what the draft rules would mean for their property and community "and how the rules might actually work in practice".

Since an investigation initiated by Environment Minister David Parker in 2019 the council has been tasked with creating a fit-for-purpose plan to protect freshwater in the region.

The plan must also align with the national policy statement for freshwater management, which came into effect three years ago.

The council website lists 11 categories of region-wide new rules and regulations, ranging from rules for farming and forestry to rules to protect threatened species.

Previously the council has said there were significant, moderate, and minor changes to how the region’s land and waterways would be managed and protected in the draft.

Significant changes to the rules in place include phasing out all water over-allocation in Otago and setting environmental flows and take limits for all of the region’s rivers.

At the time, policy and planning manager Fleur Matthews said the new plan would affect operations of councils and contractors, land developers, farmers and irrigators, landfill operators, and the council’s own work in its environmental and engineering operations.

The plan is due to be notified by the middle of next year.

Upcoming ORC community consultation

— Wānaka today

— Cromwell tomorrow

— Millers Flat Wednesday

— Ōmakau October 27

hamish.maclean@odt.co.nz