Lost leopard found drowned

Four Aucklanders pose with a drowned leopard, earlier escaped from a zoo, found at St Heliers. — Otago Witness, 20.10.1925

Auckland, October 11: The alarms and excursions regarding the female leopard which escaped from the Zoo on September 16 were ended today when the beast was found drowned in Lady Bay, near St Heliers.

The leopard was floating, but there were no signs of decomposition. However, it must have been in the water for some time to come to the surface. St Heliers is nine miles to the east of Auckland while the Zoo is in the western suburbs. How the animal travelled so far is not known, but it is surmised that it fell into the waters of Motions Creek below the Zoo. This rises in Western Springs and is a fairly strong body of water.

Thus, it is supposed that the leopard was carried into Waitemata Harbour, and the tides and currents would easily carry it to the place where it was found. Its recovery will be a great relief to western suburbs and dwellers in the bush-clad Waitakere Hills, where there has been an undercurrent of anxiety for over three weeks.

Rugby club throws picnic

Bishopscourt presented a gay and festive appearance on Saturday for the annual picnic of the Kaikorai Football Club. With bunting flying, the Kaikorai Band in full force rendering appropriate music, and hundreds of happy children engaged in games and races, the scene presented was a very animated one. Over 400 toys were distributed to children under five years of age, and 800 bags of lollies, besides fruit, were also given out.

A garage fit for a car

In building home garages many motorists are greatly handicapped by lack of space, and the structure has to be kept within the most restricted limits. If ample room is desired there should be a clearance of at least 2 feet on each side of the car, and a similar space in front and rear. A garage 8ft wide should be the minimum allowable for medium-size cars. Of course, a garage of smaller dimensions may be the only alternative to seeking distant accommodation. In such a case, provided the approach is straight, a car could be housed in a shed but one and a-half feet wider than the car. If the vehicle is driven in close to one side, it will then leave enough room for opening the door. In such a garage repairs and adjustments could not be comfortably effected.

Unruly boy put into care

Mr J.R. Bartholomew SM presided at Saturday morning’s sitting of the Juvenile Court, and committed a boy, 11 years of age, who was described as being beyond the control of his mother, to the Caversham Industrial School, there to be brought up in the Presbyterian form of religion. An order was made for the payment of 5 shillings a week against the father.

‘Wingatui’ origin suggested

"Otago sins in the use of the Maori word greater than any other part of New Zealand," remarked Mr J.H. Stevens in a speech at Palmerston North the other day. The speaker mentioned that he had protested against a proposal that the Union Company should name one of its boats "Wingatui," which suggested that someone should get a gun and wing a tui. Later it had occurred to him that the name should have been "Ui-nga-tui," which was a favourite retort of a Maori to a question.

The word meant, "Ask a tui" and, as the tui was a chatterbox, one could understand the allusion.

— ODT, 12.10.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)