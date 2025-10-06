Waitati road consumes budget

The main north road from Waitati approaches Dunedin past the peaks of Mt Cargill (top right). — Otago Witness, 7.7.1925

The free grants to district councils, as stated in the Estimates, are:

Explorer duo shipwrecked

North Island £182,137, South Island £89,112 and, of this amount, Otago and Southland only receive £18,781, practically made up of the £15,000 grant to No.16 district for the Waitati road and £2556 to No.17 district for the Clarkville-Clyde road.

London, October 4: The Lisbon correspondent of the Sunday Express states that the Merganser has been wrecked at Port Caminha, North Portugal. Mr Unitt and his daughter were rescued by a fishing boat. Mr W. Unitt and his daughter Dora left Plymouth on September 5 in a nine-ton yawl for New Zealand.

Grass by the numbers

The average cow requires 10 tons of grass for maintenance and, after this has been consumed, every extra ton of grass consumed produces 50pounds of butter-fat — for example, a cow producing 240lb butter-fat per year requires 10 tons of grass for maintenance and eight tons for production. Grass is by far the cheapest food for dairy cows, but there are periods of grass scarcity for which supplementary crops must be provided.

North Otago boy missing

Considerable anxiety is being felt for the safety of the seven-year-old son of Mr Stanley Morrison, of Waimotu, near Herbert, who has been missing in the hills since about noon on Sunday. Father and son had driven in; on reaching a point where further progress with the trap was impossible, the father told his son to remain by the vehicle for a short time while he went on a little further, but there was no sign of his son on his return. A search party was out all afternoon and evening scouring the country. From an early hour yesterday morning several members of the police force searched the vicinity for miles. It is thought that the little fellow is in a dense bush in the vicinity.

Dunedin’s biggest road vehicle

A large motor bus was landed at Dunedin yesterday from the steamer Wingatui. It was brought from Auckland, where it had been used in the city and suburban services. The bus seats 40 passengers, and is the largest motor vehicle yet seen in Dunedin. Several alterations will be made to the structural fittings to suit the requirements of this climate, after which the bus will be used by a local firm for Exhibition traffic.

Ten commandments of good dress

1. Select your most becoming colour. Wear only varieties of this.

2. Plan clothes with reference to the colour of your head, lines of figure and posture.

3. Buy thoughtfully and leisurely.

4. Own one smart costume that is correct in every detail, with suitable accessories.

5. Accentuate your individuality by the clothes you wear.

6. Choose neither exaggerated models, nor clothes that lack distinction.

7. Do not consider accessories as an extravagance, but as an essential part of your costume.

8. When in doubt what to wear, err on the side of smart simplicity.

9. Remember that it is not only what you wear, but how you wear it, that counts.

10. Do not go out of the house without looking as well turned out in every detail as possible.

— ODT, 6.10.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)