Move aside pickleball, new racquet sport padel is here

A racquet sport growing at great speed globally is set to make its way to Dunedin.

The city will soon be home to three brand-new padel courts — a Mexican sport invented in 1969 which has been described as a hybrid of squash and tennis.

Pure Padel co-founder Thomas Price, of Auckland, said the facility, which will be built in North Dunedin, would be the first of its kind in Otago.

The company had the plans and supplies ready and the building consent application was with the Dunedin City Council.

If approved, construction would begin in November and hopefully be finished by January, Mr Price said.

"It’s only six weeks to build the courts.

"If the community supports the club enough, we'll be looking at building a cover over the courts in May."

Mr Price got hooked on padel when he played in Bali four years ago.

A padel court is about half the size of a tennis court and has glass at either end of the court.

"Padel is a racquet sport played with a ball similar to a tennis ball and the scoring is the same as in tennis.

"However, the rallies, on average, are about 70% longer than in tennis," Mr Price said.

Two years ago, there was one court nationwide.

By the end of next year, Mr Price suggested there would be well over 50 courts around the country.

