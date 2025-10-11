Letters to the Editor: buses, theft and comedy

The new South Dunedin library. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Today's Letters to the Editor from readers cover topics including a new model for Dunedin bus services, the consequences of theft, and the sad joke of our government.

Consider the booming Brisbane bus service

I recently returned from a trip to Brisbane, where public transport on buses from pretty much anywhere in the city and suburbs costs 50 cents. That’s correct, 50c.

Apparently like many cities, the central city area was dying, public transport from the suburb where I was staying would have cost $12.50 each way, so thinking of using public transport for a couple or family was not really an option.

Now, the central city is undergoing a renaissance, business is booming, and although I did not have the time to ascertain any real facts and figures, I gather the buses themselves are not running at anywhere near the loss, or cost to ratepayers than previously.

Maybe there is a critical population point where this fare pricing works? I do know with the cost of parking, the reduction of parking spaces, Dunedin city centre is on its way to oblivion.

It would perhaps not be a total waste of council money to examine the Brisbane model and see if it could, in any way, be applicable to Dunedin.

Richard Hutchison

Wānaka

Chopper funding

Gary Kelliher is absolutely correct that the Otago Regional Council should fund the Rescue Helicopter Trust from its own purse.

As we have already seen, any other way is not always that reliable and making it a commercial, tax-saving exercise can’t always be relied upon. $350,000 shouldn’t be that hard to find considering the ORC have almost 200 employees earning more than $100,000 per annum.

This seems to me a very simple decision of what to invest in. I suggest $500,000 donation per annum wouldn’t be out of the way.

At least us ratepayers would be able to see where our rates were being spent.

Mark Brown

Waitati

Theft and reward

I read with interest the article regarding the theft by a staff member of $365,000 (ODT 27.9.25).

Having been the victim of a theft by misappropriation myself I am appalled at the response to the theft by the board, the co-principal, Office of the Auditor-general and the staff.

Why did none of these professionals think it was appropriate to report the matter to the police? Their failure to do this has resulted in the thief responsible now being in the wind and free to repeat this behaviour on another unsuspecting victim. What message does this send to others thinking of committing the same crime? The consequence will be that if caught they only have to pay back the money.

John Morton

Australia

History repeating?

Many people are of the opinion that the impact of Santana’s proposed mining operations at Bendigo will devastate the iconic Central Otago landscape.

Meanwhile, just down the road are the heritage protected Bannockburn sluicings, an iconic relic of massive mining operations only 150 years ago — a nano second on the geological clock.

A conservation reserve of national significance, a spectacular landscape totally created by mining, obviously unrestrained by the RMA. Admired by all, the subject of many artists and photographers and a spectacular walk up to historic Stewart Town, now managed by the Department of Conservation.

In another 150 years will the historic "Santana Diggings" attract the same iconic place in the mining history of the area?

Ian Begg

Cromwell

The watery chickens sloshing home to roost

Oh my, how the chickens are coming home to roost. Blindsided by Three Waters debates over co-government with Māori and which form of public ownership was best for our water assets, we have now adopted the most expensive way of paying for water.

The poor Waitaki ratepayers (and many others) may be waking up to how the government’s Local Water Done Well is going to squeeze them dry.

The dropping of the latest Waitaki scheme, which would have seen their water charges increase by 90% — from $1352 to $2566, should signal that under the current scheme things have gone awry. Estimates in many places are projecting massive increases.

Under Labour’s Three Waters, economies of scale, fewer water authorities and cheaper borrowing costs through centralisation would have seen a projected water cost per household of $800 to $1640 per year.

Bill Southworth

Port Chalmers

Huzzah

At last a new amenity for South Dunedin. The library is brilliant. It is accessible, welcoming and it will enhance the literacy of so many new users. A real plus for our city.

Tom Phillips

Macandrew Bay

Not laughing at a sad comedy

Is there such a thing as a sad comedy you may ask? Well yes.

You only have to look at the performance of our coalition government. It reminds me of watching the Marx Brothers, those masters of comedy, fluffing up everything they touch. With the cigar-smoking Groucho (alias Winston Peters) in total control of the quixotic situation and there's always that person desperately needing saving (alias Nicola Willis).

Watching Groucho's speech at the UN meeting declaring zero support for a Palestinian state, along with having an FBI office in the Beehive.

We live in a country that specialises in food production but many can't afford to feed their families.

New Zealand is two small islands surrounded by a huge sea full of fish and you can't even afford fish and chips for the family.

Beef prices are crazy. Lamb prices are crazy. Dairy prices are crazy. Fruit and vegetable prices are crazy.

A complete idiot could do a better job with the tools we have available.

G. Palmer

West Harbour

Cometh the hour

Last Saturday’s awaited announcement of our government’s decision on recognising a state of Palestine at this time set many pens scribbling and keys tapping. I want to commend Winston Peters for being an informed adult in the room.

He exercised a sound head in the business of statecraft when many passions are roused. As if the world is waiting to register what New Zealand says on this. The position he announced aligns us with neighbours Indonesia and Singapore: Yes, but in the right circumstances and as the Montevideo Convention sets out.

What I find interesting is our local conversation about this. There is much mention of "pride" and "shame". There is much referencing of who we align with and who we do not. This is anxiety at the level of the high school playground. Statecraft requires serious adults and Winston delivered.

Francis Noordanus

Dunedin

