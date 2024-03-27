Maximising yield from cows starts with work now

Displaying a poster designed to spark discussion on the best time to dry off individual cows is DairyNZ Southland extension partner Chris Wratt, of Te Anau. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Planning for a successful calving next season begins now, DairyNZ says.

DairyNZ Southland extension partner Chris Wratt, speaking at a field day on a dairy farm in Benio, northeast of Gore last week, said dairy farmers could start planning now for a successful next season by growing out their heifers and monitoring the body condition scores of their herd.

Those were the two biggest factors holding herds back, he said.

If farmers targeted an optimum body condition score for their herd, it would maximise reproductive success and milk production.

A cow with a body condition score of five at calving produced 12kg more milk solids next season than if it had a condition score of four.

If the milk price was $7 per kg of milk solids, the extra revenue from production was $84, he said.

An optimum body condition score improved the 6-week in-calf rate and narrowed the calving spread.

The estimate for the reproductive improvements was $40 per cow.

Farmers targeting increasing the body condition score of a cow by one point increased the revenue by $124 a cow.

"That’s money in the bank," he said.

Ways to increase the weight and condition score of a cow includes reducing milking frequency, checking its health, drying it off and preferentially feeding it.

For example, a dry cow given 125kg of palm kernel gained a condition score point.

He encouraged farmers to help develop a DairyNZ online tool to target heifer growth rates across a two year period.

The data required included the average birth month of the mob, the month mating was expected to start and a target mature liveweight.

The tool then calculates the target weight for the heifers at six months, 15 months and 22 months, providing a plan for the farmer to work to.

Farmers should talk about their plans and utilise the experts to chase success, he said.