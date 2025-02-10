Mataura chilled beef to China

A Southland meat plant has been certified to process and export chilled beef to China.

Alliance Group’s Mataura and Levin plants had received the certification, safety and processing general manager Wayne Shaw.

"This is not only an excellent outcome for the important China market, but it also strengthens our global options."

Alliance had successfully shipped its first load of chilled beef from its Levin plant, which cleared customs in China last month.

A shipment from Mataura had arrived in China.

"China remains a significant market for New Zealand red meat, with strong demand for high-quality, grass-fed beef, Mr Shaw said.

"The approval of additional processing plants gives Alliance greater flexibility in our supply chain and the ability to respond more effectively to market opportunities.

"It also allows us to optimise processing capacity across our network, providing better outcomes for both our farmer shareholders and our customers." — APL