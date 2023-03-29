Ousted B+LNZ director lauds democracy

Andrew Morrison

Ousted Beef + Lamb New Zealand chairman Andrew Morrison says "democracy is a great thing".

Mr Morrison, who farms near Gore, was beaten by Northern Southland sheep and beef farmer Geoffrey Young in the Southern South Island farmer director election which was announced last week.

Mr Young received 8777 weighted votes while Mr Morrison received 6587 votes.

The Southern South Island electorate covers the Southland region and Clutha district.

Voter turnout was 36%.

Mr Morrison has represented the electorate since 2014 and was appointed chairman in 2018.

His term will conclude at the end of the B+LNZ annual meeting in New Plymouth next Thursday and the board will elect a new chairman following the meeting.

At the same time, Mr Morrison’s term with the New Zealand Meat Board will conclude, and that board will elect a new chairman following the

B+LNZ annual meeting.

When contacted, Mr Morrison said he was not bitter about the result — "it’s just the way it is".

Democracy was to be valued and people were able to have their say — "so that’s a good thing".

There were challenges in the room irrespective of who the individuals in that room were, and there were challenges around finding solutions, he said. Sometimes that was not as easy as people might think.

Those elected also had to represent all New Zealand sheep and beef farmers, not just a section of them, he said.

Mr Morrison said the role was something that was all-consuming and he was looking forward to spending time with his mother, taking a breather and "seeing what happens".

He particularly wanted to acknowledge staff and management at B+LNZ, saying they were "top-quality people" who worked very hard for New Zealand farming.

Mr Young, a high-country farmer and former president of Southland Federated Farmers, stood for the Southland mayoralty last year, where he was narrowly beaten by Rob Scott.

Earlier this year, he said there was a "mood for change" which was why he was challenging Mr Morrison, adding the election gave farmers a clear choice.

He was openly supported by Groundswell New Zealand.

Mr Young said there appeared to be a significant number of farmers who felt disenchanted with the direction the organisation was headed, particularly around greenhouse gas emissions and freshwater regulations, Significant Natural Areas and biodiversity.

There were concerns about a lack of consultation from

B+LNZ with farmers on many regulations.

His main focus would be around advocacy, he said.

The farmer director election in the Eastern North Island electorate was postponed following the significant disruption caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

A new process and deadline for voting would be announced after the annual meeting.

