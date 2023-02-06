A&P show car display a drawcard

An admirer takes a photo of the long row of heritage tractors displayed by the East Otago Vintage Machinery Club. PHOTO: SALLY BROOKER

Rows of prized cars with their paintwork gleaming in the hot sun greeted visitors to the Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Show on Saturday.

As the temperature soared into the 30s, contented owners were happy for admiring spectators to inspect the entries in the car show, which was one of the main drawcards.

It has gained in strength under the guidance of Palmerston and Waihemo A&P Association president Cody Jenkins, who was persuaded to join the committee three years ago as the car show organiser.

Calling on his contacts as the operator of a mobile mechanical workshop — a sideline from his regular job at the OceanaGold Macraes mine — he succeeded in securing a stellar line-up to fill most of the Palmerston showgrounds’ ring.

There was no age limit on the vehicles, resulting in everything from near-new to extremely elderly.

Overlooking the ring was a large display of tractors and other mechanical inventions from the East Otago Vintage Machinery Club.

Show attractions included Herbert dog triallist Barry Hobbs, who uses his sheepdogs to herd white ducks along an obstacle course; the annual terrier race and pet parade; a children’s tent where young visitors could paint gumboots, throw them and have a tug of war; live music and children’s entertainment; and indoor displays of flowers, homecrafts and children’s creations.

Yesterday the showground was devoted to the show’s equestrian competitions.

sally.brooker@odt.co.nz