Crowds ruled out, but the A&P show will go on

Ashburton A&P Show organisers are determined to make the most of a Covid-19-interrupted event.

They have opted for a public-free show over two days from October 29, as they grapple with Level 2 restrictions.

This follows the cancellation of last year’s event — one of only two times the show had not been held in its 144-year history.

Ashburton A&P Association president Peter Stewart said there were mixed emotions, but the show would at least be held in some form this year.

‘‘Everybody knows Covid now and it’s unpredictable what’s going to happen next.

‘‘Here in Ashburton we’ve had events postponed and it’s just one of those things and our new normal now.’’

Sheep, wool and home industry sections will start on Friday with no children or pet lambs, and the dog trials will run over two days.

Absent from the programme are the poultry and goat sections.

The judging of alpaca, shearing and highland dancing events is on Saturday, with equestrian and showjumping programmes also continuing.

Trade, market and food sites will not be run, and bar and entertainment facilities have been cancelled.

Mr Stewart said the show committee did not have the resources to police social distancing; the call was made to exclude the public as the association did not want to be responsible for a virus outbreak.

‘‘It’s still a positive for the Ashburton community because many competitors will be staying in accommodation around town and eating at restaurants.’’

Sponsors and other funders had continued to support the show, with no-one pulling out.

Mr Stewart said a lot of extra work had gone in to making the event happen.

While the situation was disappointing, the team was just happy to run a reduced programme after last year’s cancellation.

- By Tim Cronshaw