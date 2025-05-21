Deer farmers at top of industry

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

South Canterbury deer farmers took home some of the top prizes at the industry awards in Queenstown last week.

Graham Carr, of Peel Forest Estate in South Canterbury, pictured, won the New Zealand Deer Industry Award.

Peel Forest Estate also won the Technology and Innovation Award for deer milking.

Dave and Jan Morgan, of Raincliff Station in South Canterbury, won the Elworthy Environment Award.

Raincliff Station also won the Export Velvet Award.