Davies returning to hospital project to lead delivery of in-patient facility

Evan Davies. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The merry-go round of leaders of the delayed new Dunedin hospital project continues with Evan Davies jumping on for another ride.

Mr Davies, group chief executive of gas and property company Todd, previously chaired the hospital project’s governance board for more than two years from 2020.

He has been given a second chance by Health Minister Simeon Brown, who said in a statement that he was bringing on Mr Davies as Crown manager for the in-patient build as part of the government’s commitment to get the hospital built.

"We are putting strong leadership in place to drive the next stage of this project."

Mr Brown’s statement referenced that Mr Davies had previously chaired a hospital committee — in Christchurch (he led the Christchurch Hospital redevelopment partnership group for a decade from 2012), but failed to mention that

Mr Davies was chairman of a new Dunedin hospital project governance committee — called the executive steering group (ESG) — from December 2020.

The ESG governed the build under the previous Labour government, which Mr Brown’s government has blamed for numerous delays.

The ESG was scrapped and replaced by a different committee — the project steering group (PSG) — in May 2023. Mr Davies was kept on as chairman but resigned in June 2023.

Minutes from the PSG’s first meeting had noted a "lack of a delivery model approach for the in-patient building" and "difficulties".

Mr Brown said Mr Davies would "lead the delivery of the in-patient facility, including confirming the procurement approach and finalising the construction contract".

Mr Davies would work closely with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora (HNZ) to ensure "alignment" with the broader new Dunedin hospital programme.

The appointment of Mr Davies would "enable HNZ to focus on the many other infrastructure work programmes currently under way", Mr Brown said.

"I’m confident he will bring the capability, oversight and momentum needed to see it through ... This step will help ensure the project remains on track, and that we deliver a world-class facility providing timely, high-quality care in Dunedin."

Former Labour government health minister Pete Hodgson, who chaired a third committee set up to govern the hospital — the Southern Partnership Group (SPG) — that preceded both the ESG and PSG, questioned Mr Davies’ capacity to help with programme delivery.

"He is a capable man but runs a large company. The question is: how will he find the time?"

Mr Evans’ title — Crown manager — sounded invented, Mr Hodgson said.

