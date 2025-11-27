Pressing engagement? Sea lion makes stop at Dunedin dry cleaners

Fishy smells and stains on your fur coat are annoying.

But what is even more annoying is when you take your fur coat to the dry cleaners, and it's not ready when you go to pick it up.

Because it is difficult to keep a wrist watch on a flipper, this sea lion arrived at Preens Drycleaners on the corner of Kitchener and Wharf Sts, about 4.30am.

Unfortunately, the store does not open until 8am, so after looking in the window and seeing the place was closed, the sea lion hobbled off begrudgingly.

A Preens employee said the sea lion had not yet returned for its coat, but she welcomed it back any time between 8am and 5.30pm.

‘‘I think he’ll come back — otherwise he might get a bit cold without it,’’ she joked.

A large sea lion makes its way through the drive-thru at Preens Drycleaning, in Dunedin. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

‘‘We've never seen anything like it get this close to work before.

‘‘It was very cute. It’s welcome to visit any time, absolutely.’’

Video footage of the sea lion was taken by a delivery driver in the area on Wednesday morning, as it approached Preens.

Department of Conservation Coastal Otago biodiversity ranger Moss Thompson said pregnant female sea lions started searching for potential birthing and pupping sites this month, away from the advances of males.

‘‘This means we often start seeing more females using beaches closer to Dunedin city — and sometimes in more urban locations like along roads, golf courses and people’s backyards.’’

Last weekend, one was spotted ambling near cafes in Dunedin's St Clair before making its way back to the nearby beach.

Mr Thompson said during December and through the rest of summer, pups would start appearing, and as they get older, they would start exploring the area too, often showing up inland.

‘‘Pregnant females and pups are extremely vulnerable and it’s vital they’re given the space and grace to do their thing safely.’’

This summer, Doc is asking people to ‘‘pause for pakake’’ and keep their distance.

‘‘This means keeping an eye out when you’re in coastal areas, keeping dogs under control, following instructions on all signage and paying special attention when driving or visiting hotspot areas such as Smaills and Tomahawk beaches, St Kilda, Brighton and Hooper’s and Papanui Inlet roads on the Otago Peninsula.’’

Doc is working with the Dunedin City Council to ensure road management is in place at these hotspots, to keep the sea lions and road-users safe.

New Zealand sea lions are among the rarest in the word, and this season, rangers are hoping for a record number of births, to add to the growing mainland population.

Doc has urged people who see or hear of any wildlife being harassed, disturbed or injured, to report it to 0800 DOCHOT immediately.

