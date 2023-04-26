Good autumn weather helps spur solid buying at on-farm calf sale

Rosie Stewart (2) shelters under an umbrella at calf sale at Matukituki Station, which her parents manage. PHOTOS: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Favourable autumn weather conditions for growing an abundance of feed got local farmers bidding on calves at back-to-back sales at five Upper Clutha stations, a stock agent says.

About 1600 cattle — mostly Angus, Hereford and Angus-cross heifers and steers — were on sale at the annual Upper Clutha On-Farm Calf sale last week.

The sale was launched after the closure of the Cromwell Saleyards in 2016.

Torrential rain and low-hanging fog welcomed bidders and their entourages at the start of the sale in Mt Aspiring.

PGG Wrightson Otago livestock manager John Duffy, of Alexandra, said although the rain was heavy, it was much warmer than the only other time it was wet in the history of the event, when snow was low on the mountains.

"It was so cold you struggled to hold on to your pencil."

About 100 people attended the sale this year, which he believed was a record.

"There was a hell of a crowd."

PGG Wrightson Otago livestock manager John Duffy auctions a pen of Hereford steer calves at Mt Aspiring Station.

Favourable autumn weather for growing feed in the Upper Clutha had resulted in more cattle being bought by local farmers, compared with the sale last year when dry autumn conditions were biting.

Buyers this year came from "far and wide", mostly between Southland and South Canterbury and included a group from the Waikato.

The North Islanders were impressed with the quality of the cattle on offer and the size of the lines, including a pen of 120 cattle.

The first stop at the sale was Mt Aspiring Station, a 2300ha property more than 40km northwest of Wanaka.Mt Aspiring Station owner Randall Aspinall said he was happy with the full clearance of his nearly 200 heifers and steers on offer.

James Cochrane

The calves were a mix of Angus, Hereford and Angus-cross.

Prices for the top calves were on par with last year and the rest fetched better prices than last year.

"It was a good sale."

The second stop was at 5500ha property Matukituki Station, about 10km on the road back to Wanaka.

Shepherds wear gaiters at Matukituki Station.

Matukituki Station manager James Stewart said he was "rapt" with a full clearance of the 535 cattle on offer.

"We cleared the decks."

All the cattle sold for prices above the reserve.

"It was a good day for us."

The cattle on offer were a mix of Angus, Hereford and Angus-cross and included 230 rising two-year-olds.

Duncan McRae

About 80% of the cattle was bought for Canterbury farms.

Local farmers bought many of the bigger cattle on offer.

"They should have them finished nice and quickly and make some good money out of them."

A "stunning" autumn in the Upper Clutha area had provided great conditions for growing feed on farm.

The number of people at the sale was "outstanding".

Richard Pledger

After departing Matukituki Station, a convoy of 4WD vehicles crossed two fords to access the third stop, the 6500ha West Wanaka Station, which wraps around the southern end of the Buchanan Range on the western shore of Lake Wanaka.

West Wanaka Station owner James Cochrane said he had a full clearance of the 300 Angus and Angus-cross steers on offer.

Last year, he offered heifers but decided to hold on to them after bidding did not reach the reserve price.

This year he did not offer any heifers and has decided to finish them himself on a farm in Hawea.

The $1095 paid for his top calves was "back a wee bit" on his expectations but the smaller calves fetched more than he had anticipated.

A pen of Angus steers at Matukituki Station.

"At the end of the day, I was happy with the average."

The fourth stop was at 4200ha property Alpha Burn Station near Glendhu Bay.

Alpha Burn Station owner Duncan McRae said he offered 220 calves and all but 20 heifers sold.

He believed a reason for demand softening for the heifers was the ban on live animal exports.

The average price for the steers was $900, up $90 on last year

James Stewart

"We are very happy with the way they sold."

The fifth and final stop on the sale was at the 3200ha property Hillend Station, near Wanaka at the start of the Cadrona Valley.

Hillend Station stock manager Richard Pledger said his station offered 90 Angus calves — 50 steers and 40 heifers — and got a full clearance.

The top pen of steers sold for $980, which was up on prices last year.

Overall the average prices for calves of $817 was on a par with the prices fetched last year.

Randall Aspinall

The heifers on offer sold for $645, which was $10 down on the prices last year.

Also on offer at Hillend Station were calves from four other Cardrona farms — The Larches, Highlandburn, Run 505 and Spots Creek Station.

A pen of 25 Angus steers from The Larches fetched the top price paid for cattle at any of the five stops, $1120.

"It was a good day out," Mr Pledger said.

shawn.mcavinue@alliedpress.co.nz