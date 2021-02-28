Maniototo Rodeo postponed after Covid shift

The Maniototo Rodeo has been postponed for a second time following the move to Covid-19 alert level 2.

Due to begin today after being rescheduled from December, the rodeo has fallen victim to the latest alert level change.

The prime minister last night announced that Auckland would go back to level 3 for a week starting today, while the rest of the country would be in level 2.

On its Facebook page last night the club committee said: “Luck is not on our side this season”.

"Well we have discussed options and as creative as we were all being, the reality is we can’t rodeo tomorrow!

"We are postponing yet again with the hope we can make something work at a later date."