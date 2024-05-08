Power couple

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Southland dairy farmers Steve and Tracy Henderson are nominees in the Responsible Dairying Award category as part of the New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards.

A winner will be announced at the national final gala dinner at Coronet Peak on Saturday.

A reason the couple were selected was their unique on-farm team rostering and variable milkings which allows time for the couple to spend time off their farm in Awarua, near Invercargill, to give back to their community in various roles.

The three nominees for the award category will join the other 32 national finalists representing 11 regions at the black tie awards dinner, vying for a share of about $200,000 in cash and prizes.