Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Winter crop yields tight competition

    PHOTO: RICHARD MCELREA
    PHOTO: RICHARD MCELREA
    Tokomairiro A&P Society Winter Crop Competition contestants at Milton Showgrounds last week are (from left) Nigel Woodhead and son Finn, 3, Alistar Allison and Levin Coulter-Butler.

    Results: Kale: J Tunnah, 1; B&S Bearman, 2; S Keinan, 3. Swedes: A N Allison, 1; C Lister, 2; D Clarke, 3. Beet: N Woodhead, 1; R Flett, 2; D Clarke, 3. Multi species: B Vollweiler, 1; N Woodhead, 2; B Williams, 3. Small bales: J Tunnah, 1; K Craig, 2. Hay: G Love, 1; S Keinan, 2; N Woodhead, 3. Baleage: Havelock Partnership, 1; Havelock Partnership, 2; R Flett, 3.

