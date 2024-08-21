Practice makes perfect

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Middlemarch ploughing team Sean Leslie and Casey Tilson train for the Middlemarch and Taieri ploughing competition in September with Clydesdales Gordon (left) and Doug. Mr Leslie said the upcoming competition was just the first step before the New Zealand finals, which would also be held in Middlemarch in April next year. "Everyone’s getting excited to come here and plough the ground before the match in April — they want to get a lay of the land and know what they are dealing with."