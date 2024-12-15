Group urges people to bring a cup

Single Use Cupfree Oamaru members (from left) Jono Carter, Belinda Smith, Sarka Cibulcova, Sandra Winder, Katie Albutt, Rosey Whyte and Hazel Agnew outside Harbour Street Collective Cafe. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Did you know every single-use cup used in New Zealand ends up in landfill?

The SUCfree (single-use cup) Oamaru group are on a mission to educate people and help stop the prolific use of single-use cups in New Zealand by campaigning for a bring your own cup (BYOC) to cafes.

The environmental impact of single-use plastic cups, including how they break down into microplastics that can pollute the environment and harm wildlife, have been widely reported including by the Ministry for the Environment — Manatū Mō Te Taiao.

Group leader Rosey Whyte, who initiated the BYOC campaign several months ago, said people were not aware of the scale of the problem.

"There are 295 million cups annually in New Zealand that go into landfill every year.

Miss Whyte said the "modern world" and search for convenience had consequences on the environment.

"People don’t think of the cost to produce that cup and then it gets thrown away after 10 minutes of use," she said.

The group have been collecting information about the hospitality sector in Oamaru and the use of disposable cups, while distributing artwork to spread their message.

She said supposed"eco-cups", that were sold to cafes, still had a plastic lining.

Miss Whyte said the group had found Oamaru cafes interested in supporting the initiative and there was growing awareness of how they could contribute.

Supported by JOT Waitaki Sustainability Group, the group had approached the Waitaki District Council for funding.

They are continuing to look for funding options, inspired by the SUCfree Wanaka team who successfully received $19,000 from their council.

In March this year the Dunedin City Council voted to phase out single-use cups in all council venues by the end of the year.

Miss Whyte said when it came to disposable cups, everyone needed to take responsibility. She praised the Harbour Street Collective Cafe and Badger and Mackeral for "making a difference".

"The Collective actually had a cup library there. So, if you went in and didn’t have a cup, you could just take one of theirs," she said.