Building community the key

Nemsysis in her Waihola gaming room, from where she streams to a growing following. Photo: Gregor Richardson

From a small tech-stacked room just outside Dunedin, gamer Nemsysis is building a community online, connecting with the chat on her regular Twitch streams.

She describes herself as a "fulltime noob and part-time streamer" and is currently working on lifting her follower count from 5600 to 6000.

As someone whose day job is very much in the outdoors, she is further proof, if any were needed, that gaming is for everyone and all genders.

She fielded some questions about the highs and lows of establishing an online presence, which has included picking up an ambassador role for a tech company.

Q. Did you grow up in Dunedin and do your schooling locally?

A. I did grow up in Dunedin. I was born here and attended Liberton Christian School until I was 10 years old, and then moved out of the area. At 18 I moved back, and have been here since.

Q. What first got you into gaming, and what keeps you passionate about it today?

A. I first got into gaming during the Covid season. Being stuck indoors was not fun, but gaming helped me escape and stay connected with others — as well as meet some new people. Since then, gaming has become more than just a pastime — it’s a passion. The excitement, strategy and community keeps me hooked, and I love how it’s a space where I can challenge myself and connect with amazing people from all around the world.

Q. Is gaming now your fulltime job or are you doing other things too?

A. Gaming is my part-time passion, but day-by-day I am an outdoor instructor at a campsite sending kids down a zipline and running activities. My routine is pretty packed — I go to work, come home, make dinner for my husband and myself, get ready for a stream and stream into the late evening. I stream four days a week, and leave the weekends free to touch grass and recharge.

Q. Who is your audience? Local and international? And if the latter, does that mean being up at all hours?

My audience is spread mainly between New Zealand and Australia, with a good number from the US as well. I’ve never structured my streams around "optimal" time zones — I stream when it fits my life and schedule, and if people enjoy my content, they’ll find me. Thankfully, most of my viewers are from New Zealand and Australia, so my schedule naturally lines up with them.

Q. Do you make connections with people in far-flung places?

A. My first ever online friend was living in the UK at the time. We met when I was scrolling through Twitch. We instantly clicked and since then we have been close gaming friends. Never in a million years would I think I could make friends with people I’ve never met before. However, gaming is a unique thing where you can make those connections and friendships with people from all over the world.

Q. What do you love most about the gaming community?

Nemsysis’ stream deck in her Waihola gaming room. Photo: Gregor Richardson

I love the energy and connection gaming brings. It’s not just about playing a game — it’s about making new friends, building teams, and sharing epic moments together. There’s something special about finding a group of people who get excited about the same things you do, and that shared passion creates a bond that lasts. Some of my closest friends now are those I’ve met through gaming. The friendships I’ve built over time are priceless, and it’s amazing to know I’m part of a community that values fun, support, and collaboration.

Q. Do you get recognised on the street?

A. I’ve been recognised once at a gaming convention, and it was super awesome! It was amazing to see and meet people who have been supporting me and engaging with my content in person, a cool moment I will remember forever.

Q. What was the moment when you thought gaming could be more than just recreation?

A. My husband suggested that I should stream my gameplay "and see what happens". After a while more and more people started watching and interacting with my content, and at that point I was like, OK, this is more than just gaming, it’s connecting with people and creating purposeful content.

Q. Can you share a memorable moment in your gaming journey that made you feel truly empowered?

A. One of my most empowering moments was when I hosted a charity stream. It was incredible to see the support from my community as we came together for a great cause. Not only did we raise funds for something meaningful, but the energy and positivity from everyone involved made me realise how powerful gaming can be when used to bring people together for a purpose. The experience reinforced my belief in the strength of community, and it showed me that gaming isn’t just about playing — it’s about those connections we can make with people, and the power that holds.

Q. What was your charity stream supporting and how much did you raise?

A. For an organisation that supports and provides gaming equipment to kids with critical illnesses to offer them a chance to learn and grow through gaming in the US. It was such an honour to be a part of such an awesome and wholesome organisation. During my stream we raised a total of $1060. To some that might not seem like a lot, however, my community was very small at the time, so this was a huge accomplishment.

Q. How did you land on "Nemsysis" as your alter ego?

A. I love the name I was born with. However, I really want to protect my privacy as much as I can. My nickname is Nems, and already that name was taken on most platforms. I also really liked "Nemesis", but of course that again was taken (and the many ways to spell that). So, all I did was combine the two and thus Nemsysis was born — still pronounced as nemesis.

Q. How do you see the gaming and streaming scenes in Aotearoa?

A. When I first started streaming I really only knew of mostly Aussie streamers, only in the last couple years have I found some awesome Kiwi streamers. I feel like gaming and streaming in New Zealand are growing but still a little underground. There’s definitely a strong community vibe, with [first-person shooter], cozy games and survival titles being big. Streaming has huge potential, but discovery is tough especially when most viewers can be from overseas. It’s awesome to see more and more brands work with Kiwi streamers to put them on the map.

Q. How did the ambassador position come about, and what has the sponsorship meant for your streaming career?

A. Logitech initially reached out to me a couple of years ago to start working together, they would send me products and I got to review them on my stream. I had been using Logitech for years, so this was huge that they would want me to test these products officially. Earlier this year they took it to the next level and signed me up as an ambassador. This sponsorship has not only upgraded my setup but also given me more opportunities in the gaming space. It’s been awesome having the backing of a brand I truly believe in.

Q. What are the challenges you face in such a fast-moving industry?

Nemsysis streams a world inhabited by Sabrina Carpenters.

Social media and content creation can be such an interesting place at times. Consistency is so important, as soon as you become inconsistent and stop posting, your viewership and engagement goes down. There are always new trends and new games and it sometimes can be hard to keep up with. It can be really challenging to manage time between my "real life" job and my "content creation" passion. Finding a balance is always difficult, so it’s important to prioritise what truly matters.

Q. Which female gamers, creators, or developers inspire you, and why?

A. I’m inspired by creators like Pokimane and QuaterJade — they not only showcase incredible gaming skills but also foster positive, inclusive communities. Their ability to be both competitive and supportive is something I admire. As for developers, I admire women like Corrine Yu, who helped shape some of my favourite games (Borderlands), showing how impactful female leadership in gaming can be.

Q. What are some of the biggest misconceptions about female gamers that you’d love to break?

A. One of the biggest misconceptions is that women don’t take gaming seriously or aren’t as skilled as men. Gaming is for anyone who loves it, and skill doesn’t depend on gender — it depends on dedication, practice and passion. I would love to see a time where we stop assuming that women aren’t just as competitive and driven as their male counterparts.

Q. Have you encountered much pushback or sexism from trolls?

A. Yes, so much. In my first year or so of streaming it was quite hard at times to deal with the constant sexism within games and the toxic people who can play those games. I’ve learnt throughout my content creation and streaming to not take it seriously, and to make it light-hearted as much as possible.

Q. What can the industry do to support women in gaming?

A. Gaming is a positive space for women when it’s inclusive and welcoming. The industry can do more to highlight and support female players, streamers and developers, and create games that reflect diverse experiences. It’s also about making sure women feel safe and respected in online spaces, which is something the community needs to continue work on.

Q. What advice would you give to young girls who love gaming but feel hesitant to step into the community?

A. My advice would be, don’t be afraid to start. The gaming community is huge, and there’s space for everyone. Trust in your passion, ignore the negativity, and find people who lift you up. Gaming is about having fun, learning and improving, so go for it and let your voice be heard.

Q. What do older family and friends think about your streaming career?

A. They think it’s very interesting and unique. My grandmother, whom I adore, calls it "ridiculous, but if you love it, it sounds good!". My friends think it’s super awesome that I’m chasing something I love to do, and some call me brave for putting up with the toxicity that can come with the gaming communities. I think they mostly approve.

Q. What are you playing right now?

A. Right now, I’m fully immersed in Valorant — it’s the perfect mix of strategy, teamwork and precision shooting. The intensity of each match keeps me so hooked.

Q. What are your streaming goals for the future?

A. I would love to think that I could make this my fulltime "job", but realistically my main goals are to have fun, create a safe place for people to enjoy gaming and hopefully continue to grow my sponsorships along the way.