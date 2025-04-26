Expo holds Anzac service

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Woman dies after mystery crash
Oamaru, April 26: Olive Rutherford (18 years) and Philip Hudson (19 years) had been "keeping company" for four years, and they were formally engaged with the full approval of their parents. They had been away together on several previous occasions. The police, including Detective La Sueur, commenced inquiries on Wednesday afternoon. They found Hudson's watch, which had stopped at 7.25am, beside the place where the girl was found and also a hat, a glove, and a man’s handkerchief soaked in blood. An empty cartridge was found beside the body, and another near the wrecked car. Blood stains led from the body of the girl down the side of the hill past the debris of the car, and on again over the stones down to the water’s edge. The stains were not extensive, but they were sufficient to show the direction in which Hudson had gone. The police have endeavoured to formulate theories, but none can be established in the absence of Hudson and owing to the death of the girl. A rifle, if one was used, was not discovered, and it is thought that it may have been taken to the river by Hudson.
Whether Hudson and the girl were in the car when it went over the cliff will probably never be determined. The police are continuing to search for Hudson and have unsuccessfully dragged the river in the hope of recovering the rifle, which, it is learned, he sometimes carried with him. Olive Rutherford died at 9pm on Saturday without recovering consciousness. The body was brought to Oamaru this afternoon. A postmortem examination was made to-night.
— ODT, 27.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)