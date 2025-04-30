Knife-carrying shoplifter busted in central Dunedin

Photo: Getty Images

A man who allegedly stole about $2000 worth of items ranging from cosmetics to camping gear from Dunedin businesses was found carrying a knife.

Police arrested the 30-year-old man after he was spotted in Jervois St, central Dunedin, yesterday afternoon.

He had allegedly stolen over $1000 worth of goods from Briscoes and Spotlight, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man has also helped himself to items including hand warmers, lighter fluids, ponchos, and gas torches from the Hunting and Fishing New Zealand store.

Earlier in the week, he had allegedly stolen $769 worth of cosmetics from Chemist Warehouse in the Meridian Mall.

When he was arrested, the man was carrying a knife, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was charged with multiple charges of shoplifting, and possession of an offensive weapon.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

