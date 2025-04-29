You have been warned

Lawyers Head, on Dunedin’s south coast. — Otago Witness, 28.4.1925

At 10.30am tomorrow, the artillerymen of the local staff of the Defence Department will hold firing practice from Lawyers’ Head to White Island.

Not even almost

One 6-inch gun will be used.

For years and years, I have entertained a bitter grievance against Green Island. I was tempted to pay pilgrimage once upon a time; and I found, to my disgust, that the place was not an island, or anything like an island. It couldn’t even claim to be a peninsula, and it wasn’t green in any exceptional degree. The shock was severe and lasting, but resentment should not live forever, and Green Island has made full atonement.

— by ‘Wayfarer’

Flying colours

Mr T.T. Hugo, Inspector of Fire Brigades, Wellington, wrote stating that consequent on his inspection of the Dunedin Brigade, its station and equipment on March 10, he reported as follows: The several stations and their equipment were found in first-class order, and the various "turn-outs" and subsequent "getting-to-work" were performed smartly and in an efficient manner. The newly acquired motor combination machine was taken to the wharf for a trial run of the pumping unit. Inspector Hugo considered that the motor was a very fine machine, well suited for work over the level parts of the city, and a valuable addition of the brigade plant.

Wharfies go flat out

A very creditable performance has been registered by the men engaged to load the Shaw, Savill and Albion Line steamer Tainui at Port Chalmers. As a result, the vessel will sail early this morning for Wellington. The Tainui arrived at Port Chalmers on Saturday morning, and a start was made at 8am on Monday to load a large shipment of dominion products. The work was continued until 10pm on Monday and, again, from 8am until the conclusion of operations last night, the actual working time being 24 hours. During that time 15,000 freight carcases of mutton and lamb, 9000 boxes of apples, 500 crates of cheese, 500 boxes of butter, 2200 bales of wool and 230 casks of tallow were placed in the Tainui’s holds.

Local election day today

The poll in connection with the local body elections will be taken today. The elections will cover the Dunedin City Council, St Kilda Borough Council and mayoralty, Otago Hospital Board, Otago Harbour Board, Green Island Borough Council and mayoralty, the Mosgiel Borough Council and the Port Chalmers Borough Council and mayoralty. No election will be required in connection with the West Harbour Council and the Otago Power Board. Electors are entitled to vote for the Harbour Board candidates at any polling booth in the city and, also, St Kilda. The only vote to be taken at West Harbour will be for the Hospital Board candidates.

Indoor sunlight

It is foolish to say, "Take a sun bath every day." For nine months out of the year, there is no sun to expose oneself to. There remains only the remedy of snatching every opportunity of exposing the bare flesh to the sun whenever it shines. One day in the near future, however, there will be municipal sun baths for men and women where, for a penny or two, they will be able to get their daily "dosage" of the life-giving golden rays whilst strolling naked in a central marble chamber, warmed like a first-class municipal swimming bath today. Imagine this white, wonderful, lofty room! You have undressed and left your clothes in a cubicle. You stroll on to the smooth, warm floor. Look up. You will see tilted down, like great searchlights, the arcs that give the ultraviolet ray, the life-giving ray in the sunlight. They look cold, steel blue. But the flickering blue lightning that quivers in the tube behind the great eye of the lamp holds the source of all energy and vitality, and this it is invisibly transferring to you. In 10 minutes, you will be browned. You are being bathed in the bath of life.

— ODT, 29.4.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)