Reel heavy load

Steam traction engines haul a drum of replacement cable up Rattray St to the Roslyn cable car winding station in Kaikorai Valley (now occupied by DCC housing on the corner of Frasers Rd). Otago Witness, 9.6.1925 COPIES OF PICTURE AVAILABLE FROM ODT FRONT OFFICE, LOWER STUART ST, OR WWW.ODTSHOP.CO.NZ

A large cylinder, containing about 17 tons of wire rope for the Roslyn cable car service, drawn by two traction engines, held up traffic for some time yesterday whilst being taken from the Victoria wharf to the Roslyn tramway power-house.

The cylinder was landed from the steamer West Nilus during the morning.

It was conveyed up Rattray and then Maclaggan streets, arriving at its destination without any mishap, although at times it did not appear to be riding too steadily.

Perceptions of Jesus

It is strange how time reverses the judgments of men. To-day Jesus Christ is referred to as a religious genius, the founder of Christianity. But in His own day it was otherwise. Then He was accounted anything but a religious man. The vocabulary was stretched to find words biting enough and blistering enough wherewith to label him. Truly, He was not a pious man judged by the religious standards of his day. He was a rebel. He stood out against the priesthood and sacerdotalism and paid the

penalty for so doing. Mark you, He set up no rival organisation. What he did was to introduce a new spirit into the dry bleached bones of religion. It was for that that He suffered at the hands of men. - by Rev D. Gardner Miller

Finest granulated beef fat

Thousands of housewives throughout the dominion have found in ‘‘Shreddo’’ just what they required - a clean, pure, and wholesome suet that keeps indefinitely, is very economical, and which gives far better results than suet ‘‘in the rough.’’ ‘‘Shreddo’’ is the purest of selected New Zealand Beef Suet, with all the tissue and other waste matter removed. ‘‘ Shreddo’’ pours from the packet, ready for use - no cleaning, grating, or chopping up. Packed in parchment-lined 1-pound packets, and obtainable from all grocers. Send three penny stamps for generous Free Sample.

Mountain cabbage for indoors

Among the New Zealand plants that are occasionally met with in England by residents of the dominion when paying a visit is Cordyline indivisa, that very fine species of our cordyline. We have not seen it grown for purposes of indoor decoration in New Zealand, but Colin Ruse, of the Hyde Gardens, near Luton, writes: ‘‘Cordyline indivisa is one of the most useful indoor foliage plants, and is most effective and serviceable for many purposes of decoration in the dwelling-room, whilst large specimens

are useful for a variety of purposes in the garden during the summer; also for standing on terraces, for furnishing vases, and many other positions where specimen foliage plants are required.’’

Seal for Mt Cargill Rd

Considerable activity is now being displayed on the Main North road between Waitati and Dunedin, where the Highways Board has made a start with the reconstruction work. About 50 men are employed, and a large quarry has been opened about a quarter of a mile below the water trough on the Waitati side. About 25 men are engaged on the Waitati side clearing the water tables and felling the bush and gorse. A blacksmith’s shop and a hut have been erected, and a crusher is being placed

in position. Surveyors are also at work on the road. It is the intention of the Highways Board to regrade the road, build it up with 4 inches of metal, and to bitumenise it from Dunedin to Waitati.

- ODT, 30.5.1925

- Compiled by Peter Dowden