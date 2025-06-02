Fashion, fun and frivolity were on full display at the Steampunk Street Parade in Oamaru on Saturday.

Thousands of people lined the streets of the Victorian Precinct and Thames St to catch a glimpse of the finest retro futuristic costumes and mechanical contraptions, all to the energetic sounds of the Crash Bandihoot brass band, playing New Orleans-style horn, and the North Otago Highland Pipe Band.

This year the Kings’ Birthday festival celebrated all things Steampunk with a "Circus in Time" theme.

Steampunk NZ Festival chair Lea Campbell said it was "a most colourful spectacle" of science fiction and fantasy.

"Each year our parade gets bigger and more colourful, but I think this was one of the most colourful we've ever had. It was great.

"It was a parade that had everything, from performers to a circus tent, to wizards, to circus vehicles and steampunk floats and vehicles," she said.

Last year’s parade drew about 2500 people.

Ms Campbell said there were new parade floats and attractions not seen in previous years at the festival.

"The floats have been made in Dunedin and Christchurch and all around the place, and we've never had these floats before, it was so impressive."

She said people had spent "hundreds of hours" to make floats the crowd would marvel at.

Jenny and Nigel Crabbe, of Auckland, who had travelled to Oamaru for the Steampunk Festival for the first time, said the parade "was amazing".

"I couldn’t believe how many amazing floats there were, and how diverse the audience was too, from young to old," Mrs Crabbe said.

An engineer, Mr Crabbe said he "loved the artwork" and all the mechanical contraptions.

Jo and Lance Toplis, of Greymouth, said the parade was "absolutely wonderful".

"So much effort goes into the floats, and the costumes. It was really good," Mrs Toplis said.

Ms Campbell said the Creative Bricks Lego building experience behind the Collective Cafe in Harbour St was also a popular attraction for families.

Displays of creations by talented Lego builders, including recent Lego Masters NZ entrants, were on show, as well as opportunities for people to build their own, she said.

Part of the Steampunk tradition was the yearly teapot racing that took place in the afternoon at the Scottish Hall, with best and fastest — as well as most spectacular — crashes being rewarded with a lot of laughs from the crowd.

The five-day festival finishes today.

