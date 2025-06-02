A&P show radiates energy

Hon William Nosworthy opens the Otago A and P Society’s 1925 Winter Show in Dunedin. — Otago Witness, 9.6.1925

Once again Winter Show Week has been auspiciously ushered in, and the community cannot but respond to the stimulus of its quickening influences.

It may be said with accuracy that Winter Show Week is like no other of the fifty-two that comprise the year. It has an atmosphere of its own and is the more welcome because it introduces an agreeable break in the monotony of the season of short days and low temperatures and brings brightness and bustle in its train at a time when most people are in the mood to appreciate a variation of the normal routine. Only the dullard can fail to be alive to the acceleration of the city’s activities which Winter Show Week introduces.

The Otago Agricultural and Pastoral Society’s Show becomes at this time a radiating centre of energy and animation. Our visitors will of course have opportunity of judging for themselves of the promise of the forthcoming Exhibition from the magnitude of the buildings that are now erected and should find sufficient evidence during the present week of the existence of a progressive and confident spirit in the principal city of Otago. There is much to see and much to do in Dunedin within the pleasant limits of Winter Show Week, and in all manner of re-unions, gatherings and conferences, agreeable scope for the sociability which is the indispensable lubricant of the whole machinery of the Fair.

— editorial

Licensed premises

The annual meeting of the Dunedin Licensing Committee was held in the courthouse yesterday afternoon. New licenses to old houses were granted as follows: Crown Hotel (William Ernest Metcalf), Carlton Hotel (John Richardson), Provincial (Cecil Henry Street), Bowling Green (Frederick William Rudkin), Rugby (William James Bevis), Criterion (Angus Murray McIvor), Oban (Fred Griffiths Paape), Gridiron (Alfred Walter Brown).

A well-dressed woman

"What had she on?" is my inevitable query on hearing my husband express the opinion that Mrs Smith or Brown was the best-dressed woman there ("there," by the way, meaning some function or other). The also inevitable answer is — " Well, er, you know what women wear; all the same, she knows what suits her, and how to dress herself." At times, I must own, I feel a wee bit jealous of the Mrs Smiths and Browns, who have the cleverness to arouse such expressions of admiration from other people’s husbands. She knows what suits herself. It sounds so extraordinarily simple, doesn’t it? Yet how many of us women can claim that distinction? To know how to dress ourselves becomingly and attractively is an art. But the majority of us appear to consider that what proves becoming to another person must in some inexplicable way assuredly be as becoming to ourselves. It is possible not to be out of the fashion, and yet to have a distinct style of one’s own. A woman’s clothes should undoubtedly express her personality.

Voluble ‘wobbly’ in NZ

Lyons, the young and voluble IWW sailor whose deportation is sought for, intends to defy the authorities. He states that he does not wish to leave New Zealand. He likes the people and he wishes to work here. Whether or not the people of New Zealand like Mr Lyons remains to be seen. They showed no very warm enthusiasm for him or his cause at the Sunday evening meeting which he addressed here. "They want to deport me," he told his audience, "But if you people get together, I say they will not dare to deport me." Lyons openly and exultantly declared that he was a member of the IWW.

— ODT, 2.6.1925 (Compiled by Peter Dowden)