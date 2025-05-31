Canada to exhibit

A building frame awaits cladding at the New Zealand and South Seas Exhibition construction site on Logan Park. — Otago Witness, 19.5.1925

The cow with the crumpled horn

The Canadian Government will accept the invitation to be represented at the New Zealand and South Seas International Exhibition. It will participate the same as at Wembley, providing the Canadian manufacturers like advantage of the opportunity offered to show goods. The department of Immigration and Colonisation promises that if the Canadian manufacturers and exporters respond to the invitation a general information bureau will be established with office space for the officials in charge in addition to the accommodation for exhibitors. It is expected that the Canadian Manufacturers’ Association will make an announcement shortly.

A motorist was proceeding along a country road near Oamaru when he collided with a cow that was lying on the thoroughfare. One of the horns of the cow penetrated the radiator of the car, and was broken off. The cow got up and shook herself, and appeared to be little the worse for her adventure. The car had to be taken to a garage to have the horn removed.

16km walk to support Plunket

An instance of very real appreciation of the work of the Plunket nurse came under the notice of the Plunket meeting at Weston. There was present a mother who had walked five miles, pushing before her a pram containing a beautiful healthy infant 15 months old. She had to walk the return journey and, at the end of it, set to work to milk cows. She said she owed the health of her child to Plunket Nurse Stephenson and she felt it was the least she could do to attend the meeting to show her sympathy and appreciation. Such gratitude as this is a great incentive to a nurse making her feel that there is no work more worth while than hers.

It gaits a bit to the left, mate

With the introduction of four-wheel braking systems, which bid fair to become somewhere akin to standard practice in modern car design, there has arisen the necessity for more satisfactory means of making adjustments. In the case of front wheel brakes, there is a condition which calls for most careful design and construction to ensure equal braking on both wheels, otherwise steering troubles will be set up and the safety of the vehicle will be endangered. There is, in many designs of front brake gear, the grave possibility of upsetting the balance of the braking or retarding force and so making the system dangerous by reason of severely straining the steering arrangements.

Poppy money to employ diggers

The Reserves Committee of the City Council will propose the under-mentioned allocation of expenditure of Poppy Day funds raised by the Dunedin Returned Soldiers’ Association: Anzac square filling-in, rolling, sowing and laying down plot, £50. Rhododendron Dell trenching, clearing and extending of previous work, £100. Bathgate Park excavation for tennis courts, £80. Maori Hill extension of tennis courts and playing grounds, £25. Leith Gardens extension of shrubbery, clearing etc, £80. In addition to the above, the council has also available £100 for the Rhododendron Dell work and £25 of garden fete money for work at Maori Hill. Returned soldiers only will be employed on these operations, commencement being made at once. — ODT, 1.6.1925

Compiled by Peter Dowden