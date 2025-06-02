Funding boost from govt for 19 southern events

Louise Upston. PHOTO: ODT FILES

The South has been awarded just under $400,000 to help fund 19 different events, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston announced last week.

The government is driving economic growth in the regions by investing $2.6 million in 152 regional events across New Zealand.

Mrs Upston said she was thrilled with the variety of exciting events on offer, encouraging more New Zealanders to enjoy and explore New Zealand beyond the main centres.

Events to get money in the South include Warbirds Over Wanaka, which received $50,000, the Steampunk NZ Festival which got $10,000 while $39,750 had been given to the Challenge Wānaka Festival of Triathlon 2026.

Challenge Wānaka was under pressure to hold its event this year because of a lack of entries but managed to go ahead.

It received a boost earlier this month when the event in February would also double as the New Zealand middle distance triathlon championship, making it an official qualifying event for the 2026 World triathlon multisport championships.

Mrs Upston said investing in these events had a direct impact, with visitors spending money in local cafes, businesses and accommodation providers, driving economic activity in communities.

"By growing regional tourism, our remote and rural communities can benefit from the economic opportunities it brings,’’ she said.

Events were excellent drawcards to get more visitors into the regions, particularly in quieter parts of the year.

"New Zealand is open for business, and we encourage both Kiwis and international visitors alike to explore and enjoy what New Zealand has to offer."

Funding comes from the $5m Regional Events Promotion Fund, which has so far invested in 284 regional events.

Funding recipients

Clutha

$10,000 to The Magnificent Adventure Race

Enterprise Dunedin

$8643 to 2025 Port Chalmers Seafood Festival

$40,000 to 2026 New Zealand Masters Games

$10,000 to Emersons Dunedin Marathon

$30,000 to The Dunedin Craft Beer and Food Festival

$25,000 to Wild Dunedin — NZ Festival of Nature

Great South

$16,000 to Burt Munro Challenge 2026

$20,000 to NZ Premier Motorsport Summer Series, Next Gen Round 4

$5000 to Rakiura Rhyme Machine Festival 2025

$22,000 to The Shepherdess Muster 2026

$30,000 to Tussock Country – NZ Country Music Festival 2026

Lake Wanaka Tourism

$15,000 to Aspiring Conversations 2026

$39,750 to Challenge Wanaka Festival of Triathlon 2026

$15,000 to Merino Muster Ski Marathon

$10,000 to NZ Mountain Film and Book festival

$50,000 to Warbirds Over Wanaka International Airshow

Tourism Central Otago

$8643 to Alexandra Blossom Festival

$14,000 to The 70th New Zealand GrandPrix — round 5

Tourism Waitaki

$10,000 to Steampunk NZ Festival

