This is a pictorial column as there was no Otago Daily Times on Anzac Day 1925.

— Otago Witness 5.5.1925

Governor-General Sir Charles Fergusson lays a wreath at Auckland’s cenotaph on Anzac Day 1925.

— Otago Witness, 9.6.1925

Anzac Day in Samoa: Maj-gen Richardson inspects a parade of schoolboys from all parts of Upolu at the Malifa Government School.

Compiled by Peter Dowden