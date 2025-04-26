The secret diary of . . . the Dann-Peters interview

Winston Peters. Photo: RNZ/Samuel Rillstone

A full transcript of the Morning Report interview:

CORIN DANN

The time is 7.36am on Wednesday, April 23, and you’re listening to Morning Report, New Zealand’s voice of the educated left on good incomes. I’m joined now by Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters. Good morning Mr Peters.

WINSTON PETERS

It was, until I saw you. I much prefer your brother.

CORIN DANN

Liam Dann, business reporter at the Herald?

WINSTON PETERS

Don’t give me that. I’m not going to play any of your games. I’m talking about Steely Dan.

CORIN DANN

I think you’ll find they were a popular American band from the 1970s.

WINSTON PETERS

Tell me something I don’t know. Now that was a decade. Men were men and women were damned good company on a cold night. Gay sex hadn’t been invented yet. I bet you wish it had.

CORIN DANN

I don’t know what that means.

WINSTON PETERS

Do your research. See, this is why trust in journalism is at an all time low. I’m giving you the courtesy of my time and you haven’t so much as asked if I’d like a cup of tea.

CORIN DANN

Or something stronger.

WINSTON PETERS

Or something stronger.

CORIN DANN

Mr Peters, can I ask you about New Zealand First’s proposed legislation to define "woman" and "man".

WINSTON PETERS

That depends on what you want to ask. And it depends on whether it’s a fair question or if it’s trapped within the paradigm of woke ideology. And it depends on how I’m feeling and right now I’m feeling fit to burst. I don’t like your type. Where’s your brother? Good tunes that you can dance to — now that’s the kind of radio we want. Not this nonsense. But very well, stop interjecting, and get on with it.

CORIN DANN

You mustn’t talk to me like that.

Corin Dann. Photo: RNZ

No, but I must.

CORIN DANN

Mr Peters, are you importing a culture war?

WINSTON PETERS

Not with the tariff situation being as it is, no, of course not. But let me tell you this. Politics has no place in the nation’s bedrooms. But bathrooms, now that’s different. Politics most certainly does have a place in the nation’s bathrooms. And that’s to keep men out of women’s bathrooms. It doesn’t matter if they’re wearing a skirt. They have no business in women’s bathrooms. None. They can do their business in the street for all I care. Like animals, but I don’t wish to cast aspersions. Just stay out of women’s bathrooms. It’s as simple as that.

CORIN DANN

How do you propose to keep them out?

WINSTON PETERS

Have you heard of bouncers?

CORIN DANN

You are going to employ bouncers outside public restrooms?

WINSTON PETERS

Why, are you looking for a job? Because you should. You carry on like this, and we’re going to turn the water off. No more tax dollars for RNZ. Maybe Jim Mora. Never had any trouble with Jim Mora. Pretty agreeable sort of guy. But not you. You’re a disgrace.

CORIN DANN

But —

WINSTON PETERS

You’re an absolute disgrace, and you’e doing all the talking.

CORIN DANN

No, you’re —

WINSTON PETERS

You don’t interview the Greens like this. You’re all very placid with the Greens. A placid lake, that’s you. But I come on, and you’re a storm-tossed sea. Your waves are breaking over the ship of my patience. Well, I’ve set anchor. I’ve set anchor, and none of your litle tantrums are going to make any difference. I’m held fast. I’m not budging. I will be here, always. Are you all right? You look seasick. Would you like a cup of tea?

CORIN DANN

Maybe something stronger.

WINSTON PETERS

I can help with that.

By Steve Braunias