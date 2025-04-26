Fun hub proposed for test against France

The Octagon is a possible site for an entertainment hub for the All Blacks' test in July. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The All Blacks’ test against France in July could feature a bumper beer tent in the Octagon, the city council hopes.

The match is expected to sell out, drawing a crowd of about 29,000, including about 18,000 visitors from outside the city.

In order to cope with the influx of visitors, the council is proposing an "entertainment hub" for the Octagon, which would run from noon to 7pm on Saturday, July 5, the day of the test.

"Major events regularly attract over 15,000 out-of-town visitors, creating a vibrant city atmosphere.

"However, by noon, cafes, bars and restaurants often reach full capacity, limiting the central city experience for both visitors and locals," council briefing papers say.

"Staff have been developing a comprehensive visitor experience plan, which includes improved transport options such as park-and-ride services, Octagon shuttles and Dunedin-Mosgiel train rides. The next phase is the proposed Octagon Hub, detailed in this report and attachment."

A request for proposals attached to the briefing paper says the hub would comprise a 350-person capacity, fenced-in area in the lower Octagon with a 10m by 18m marquee.

It would feature live music, food trucks and other activities, while security staff would be on site to maintain safety and manage behaviour.

Andre Shi, who operates the popular Octagon establishment Vault 21, said council staff had spoken to hospitality owners in the area about their plans.

"I think it is a very positive thing for the Octagon. All the operators, business stakeholders - everyone’s focusing on creating more events. This is a way to do that."

Council staff propose the Octagon liquor ban be relaxed for the duration of the entertainment hub, which would not operate after the match.

The selected supplier would be required to obtain a special licence to sell and supply alcohol during the event. They would manage the area as a licensed premises, including ensuring food was available and all licence conditions were met, the council papers said.

Mr Shi said he already had his plans well in place for the weekend of the rugby test match.

"We’ve done this a few times now.

"We’ll have an outdoor extended area for the overflow, huge amount of visitors, and then, yeah, we’ll be open from 11 o’clock all the way to early in the morning the next day."